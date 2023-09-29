The climax of the season is about to begin. Tomorrow, the World Championship kicks off on Narragansett Bay.

Four or five thrilling races are on the docket each day. The M32 racecourse features a full speed reaching start, followed by 17 minutes of wet, action-packed multihull racing.

The Newport home of the fleet is the Midtown Race Club located in the heart of downtown. Every evening, the class hosts unfussy social events for teams and friends.

This premier event promises four days of high-velocity competition showcasing some of the world’s top sailors and owner-drivers. 12 teams will take the stage Thursday, including three-time back-to-back defending champion Don Wilson and his Convexity roster of Taylor Canfield, Kinley Fowler, Ricky McGarvie, Jake Lilley, and Ted Hackney.

Spectators are eager to see Convexity face off with Dan Cheresh’s Extreme² in a rematch. Last year’s Worlds hosted a final race faceoff with Convexity topping Extreme² by a single point, only secured in the final minute, with Larry Phillips’s Midtown Racing also in play. Will we see the tables turn this year?

Or will a new top dog throw a twist in the plotline? The fleet’s hot newcomer, Jake Julien will make his Worlds debut. He may be the new kid in the fleet, but don’t dare count him out. Rated X has won nearly everything this season: the winter series, summer series, and North American Championship.

Forget everything you’ve known for years about the M32 leaderboard; this is a new world and a new Worlds. Will the young guns tackle the reigning champs? We’ll know on Sunday.

The fleet is eager to add recent Etchells World Champion John Sommi to the mix along with his seasoned team of Victor Diaz de Leon, Will Ryan, Peter Kinney, and Richard Sydenham. “I think our top speed was 27 knots today,” Sommi said. “Our goal is to get better every race, so I’m excited.”

With twelve relevant teams in action this week, there are plenty of plotlines to choose from:

Surge : Ryan McKillen’s turquoise team features the famous Phil Robertson calling tactics. True to its namesake, Surge has a track record of surging at the end of the day & regatta, always in the mix to win it.

: Ryan McKillen’s turquoise team features the famous Phil Robertson calling tactics. True to its namesake, Surge has a track record of surging at the end of the day & regatta, always in the mix to win it. Convergence : Helmed by Jen Wilson, Convergence is known for its strong teamwork, especially in light air. With two second place finishes under their belts this season and a heavy air Pre-Worlds title, Convergence is a team to keep your eyes on.

: Helmed by Jen Wilson, Convergence is known for its strong teamwork, especially in light air. With two second place finishes under their belts this season and a heavy air Pre-Worlds title, Convergence is a team to keep your eyes on. Midtown Racing: There’s no denying that Larry Phillips and his team are hometown heroes and crowd-favorites here on our Newport racetrack. Tactician Ian Williams is sure to keep Midtown in the action at all times.

There’s no denying that Larry Phillips and his team are hometown heroes and crowd-favorites here on our Newport racetrack. Tactician Ian Williams is sure to keep Midtown in the action at all times. Pursuit : M32 Class President Bill Ruh‘s Pursuit team brings a strong team dynamic with years of experience and a hunger for victory to the championship field.

: M32 Class President Bill Ruh‘s Pursuit team brings a strong team dynamic with years of experience and a hunger for victory to the championship field. Dingbat : Under the leadership of Bobby Julien, Dingbat is set to challenge for top honors. And he’s cheering on his two sons on YoungBlood and Rated X: “In many ways, I have three ways to win the Worlds,” said Julien. “Myself and my two boys: I’d be thrilled if any of us won.”

: Under the leadership of Bobby Julien, Dingbat is set to challenge for top honors. And he’s cheering on his two sons on YoungBlood and Rated X: “In many ways, I have three ways to win the Worlds,” said Julien. “Myself and my two boys: I’d be thrilled if any of us won.” Cape Crow Vikings : Håkan Svensson is the visionary and the father behind the class. The Vikings will be representing international sailing talent here in Newport, Rhode Island, USA.

: Håkan Svensson is the visionary and the father behind the class. The Vikings will be representing international sailing talent here in Newport, Rhode Island, USA. YoungBlood : Miles Julien leads this youthful and ambitious team, ready to take on the competition.

: Miles Julien leads this youthful and ambitious team, ready to take on the competition. Rated X : Jake Julien‘s Rated X team brings a fresh approach and determination to the championship. They’ve got nothing to prove, but they’re hungry regardless.

: Jake Julien‘s Rated X team brings a fresh approach and determination to the championship. They’ve got nothing to prove, but they’re hungry regardless. Gold Digger : Jimmy Prendergast’s Gold Digger team promises to add excitement and intensity to the races with his international team of Olympians and the like: Nicholas Heiner, Leonard Takahashi, Ben Lamb, and Dan Morris.

: Jimmy Prendergast’s Gold Digger team promises to add excitement and intensity to the races with his international team of Olympians and the like: Nicholas Heiner, Leonard Takahashi, Ben Lamb, and Dan Morris. Bliksem : John Sommi, chartering Bliksem, rounds out the competitive field, adding depth and a new character to the championship roster.

: John Sommi, chartering Bliksem, rounds out the competitive field, adding depth and a new character to the championship roster. Convexity : Led by Don Wilson, the three-time back-to-back world champions will be aiming to maintain dominance in the M32 Class.

: Led by Don Wilson, the three-time back-to-back world champions will be aiming to maintain dominance in the M32 Class. Extreme2: Under the leadership of Dan Cheresh, Extreme² brings a wealth of experience, a firm competitive demeaner, and a taste of revenge to the Worlds.

Clearly it’s anyone’s game. The M32 World Championship promises to be an unforgettable spectacle, and fans are invited to follow the action and cheer on their favorite teams.

