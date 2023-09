Newly elected President of the FA of Singapore (FAS), Bernard Tan, delivered a comprehensive address at the 41st FAS Congress that was held at Sheraton Towers, outlining three pivotal focus areas for the future of Singaporean football.

In his speech, Bernard underscored the importance of these areas to foster growth, inclusivity, and sustainable development within the football ecosystem.

