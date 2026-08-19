Singapore coach Gavin Lee believed his team would take their ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 semi-final with Thailand to extra-time as the Lions became the first team to score twice against Anthony Hudson’s side, only to fall short and exit the competition.

Lee’s side lost 4-3 on aggregate after registering a 2-1 win over the Thais in Bangkok on Tuesday to secure the country’s first victory over the War Elephants since a 3-1 success in the first leg of the 2012 ASEAN Championship final.

“Before the tournament, we said we wanted to allow our performance to determine the destination,” said Lee. “I thought we were at least going to extra time to be honest. But, you know, football is cruel. I think over the two legs maybe we just fell short a little bit.

“I thought tonight was very good to see the spirit of the team and there are so many positives that we can take away from this competition and we just keep on building.

“I think we did really well but it wasn’t enough and, fair play, Thailand did really well over the two legs. I think we can do better next time.

“I think we really showed our mindset. Coming to Thailand away, two goals down is a very difficult thing and I’m so proud of everyone on the team. We gave 100 percent and we just fell short.”

Singapore had to be assertive after losing 3-1 in the opening leg and Harhys Stewart boosted their hopes by giving his side the lead on the night in the 45th minute.

But a penalty by Kakana Khamyok levelled the score and, while Pansa Hemviboon’s own goal restored Singapore’s advantage with 25 minutes remaining, the Thais clung on to progress to their 12th final.

Despite the defeat, the run to the semi-finals was another positive for a Singapore side who have been in buoyant form since confirming their qualification for the AFC Asian Cup finals in Saudi Arabia next year.

“With each game and each window, we are just building more evidence for the players to trust that we can play, we can compete and the question is can we do it even better against even bigger oppositions and that’s how we grow,” said Lee.

“I think in this tournament, you saw against Vietnam, Indonesia, both legs against Thailand, we performed very well.

“Obviously they have a good side and they punished us on the smaller areas but these are again evidence for the players to take home and build on it in the next window.” – aseanutdfc.com

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