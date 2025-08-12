Combining SUV spaciousness with an elegant Sportback silhouette, the Q6 Sportback e-tron not only boasts a striking and dynamic look but also offers practical advantages for long-distance travel – perfect for summer vacations.

Thanks to its electric range of up to 657 kilometers, advanced driver assistance systems, and adaptive air suspension, even long highway stretches can be covered without frequent charging stops. This makes the Q6 Sportback e-tron ideally suited for road trips and longer car journeys.

With 511 liters of trunk volume – expandable to up to 1,373 liters – the Sportback provides ample space for luggage, sports equipment, and camping gear. The additional 64-liter frunk is perfect for smaller bags and travel items that need to be easily accessible. Its high towing capacity of up to 2,400 kilograms also makes the Q6 Sportback e-tron an excellent tow vehicle for trailers and boats.

Advanced charging technology is also particularly beneficial for travelers. At fast-charging stations, up to 265 kilometers of range can be added in just ten minutes. A 21-minute charge from 10 to 80 percent makes travel breaks quick and convenient. During short charging sessions, the car remains air-conditioned, making it a comfortable place to relax in hot weather.

While driving, the air conditioning has minimal impact on range. Adaptive air suspension with controlled damping enhances comfort on long journeys by automatically adjusting to the load, ensuring optimal ride height and suspension at all times. This contributes to a smooth and fatigue-free driving experience – ideal for long distances, even on poorly maintained roads.

The Q6 Sportback e-tron also offers first-class entertainment on the road. With the AirConsole gaming platform, Audi brings interactive gaming fun into the car. Passengers can play together on the central MMI touch display or on the MMI passenger display in models with that feature.

Popular apps like YouTube and DAZN are available through the integrated app store, providing entertainment especially during charging breaks. With its blend of comfort, spaciousness, range, and modern technologies, the Q6 Sportback e-tron is the perfect travel companion – for all kinds of vacations. From city trips to beach holidays and outdoor adventures, every journey becomes an experience filled with style and comfort.

Like this: Like Loading...