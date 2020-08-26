With eight wins and three pole positions at the Aragon Circuit, Ducati is the most successful manufacturer at the track. In 2019, the Italian constructor managed a hat-trick with Alvaro Bautista, which makes a total of 18 podium places at the Spanish venue for Ducati.

Its last pole position was also in 2019, with Bautista setting a new lap record with a 1’49.049s. In total, the Italian manufacturer has led 130 laps on the Aragon circuit and with a new addition to the team, it sets its sights on defending its record in Alcañiz.

Kawasaki is the second most decorated manufacturer in Aragon. It has won five times at the Spanish track; its last win was in 2018 when Jonathan Rea won Race 1 in convincing style. The manufacturer’s last pole position was in 2016, courtesy of Tom Sykes, making for a total of four poles at Aragon for Kawasaki.

It has amassed 20 podium places, giving it two more than its Ducati rivals. In 2019, its best result was a second position claimed by Rea in all three races. The Japanese manufacturer will aim for a hat-trick and replace Ducati at the top of the Aragon statistical standings.

Three wins at Aragon put BMW third in the manufacturer rankings. A last win came in 2013, courtesy of Chaz Davies winning both Race 1 and Race 2. The German manufacturer has five podium places at the Spanish venue, all claimed by Marco Melandri and Chaz Davies in 2012 and 2013. In 2019, a best result of fifth in Race 1 and the Tissot Superpole Race came from Tom Sykes, also managing a front row, the first for the new S 1000 RR. A new line up in 2020, BMW’s objective is to return to the podium.

Yamaha has one victory at the Spanish track when Marco Melandri won Race 1 back in 2011, the first ever race at MotorLand Aragon. Its last pole position was claimed the same year, again courtesy of the Italian rider. The Japanese manufacturer has racked up four front rows, with two of its three podiums coming from these positions. The last time Yamaha achieved a podium at Aragon was in 2019, with Alex Lowes finishing third in Race 2 and ending an eight-year stint away from the podium, whilst also in fine form coming into the 2020 event.

Jonathan Rea claimed Honda’s last and only podium at Aragon in 2014, when the Northern Irish rider finished third in Race 1. In 2019, Honda’s best result was an 11th position with Leon Camier. With Alvaro Bautista’s three wins from 2019 and Leon Haslam’s past podium pace at Aragon from 2015, Honda will hope that 2020 will be the year it returns to the fight for the podium, something it has been missing since 2014.

Like this: Like Loading...