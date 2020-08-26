Melbourne City are into their first-ever Hyundai A-League Grand Final after defeating a gallant Western United 2-0 in a tense Semi-Final at Bankwest Stadium.

United impressed throughout the opening hour of play but a Jamie Maclaren penalty and Tomoki Imai’s own-goal sealed City’s path to their first appearance on the Hyundai A-League’s biggest stage.

The competition newcomers came into the contest with City as genuine underdogs and their chances seemed all that slimmer when experienced defender Andrew Durante was exempt from Mark Rudan’s starting 11.

With all eyes on the strikers at both ends, it seemed Maclaren would be first to write his name into the script when he netted the opening goal of the game, before an offside call on Lachie Wales in the build-up put an end to City’s celebrations.

