As former champions Albirex Niigata made a winning restart to the AIA Singapore Premier League 2020; leaders Tampines Rover took a fall at home to Hougang United.

Albirex were 4-0 winners over the Young Lions off goals from Ryoya Taniguchi in the seventh minute, Reo Nishiguchi (13th), Ryosuke Nagasawa (65th) and Tomoyuki Doi (73rd).

On the other hand, Tampines failed to get the better of Hougang when they fell to a 2-1 loss at home with the latter taking advantage of a three-minute blitz to score off Sahil Suhaimi (15th minute) and Farhan Zulkifli (18th).

Taufik Suparno managed to pull a goal back for Tampines at the hour mark but it failed to ignite a fightback as Hougang held on for the win.

RESULTS

Balestier Khalsa beat Tanjong Pagar 1-0

Hougang beat Tampines 2-1

Albirex Niigata beat Young Lions 4-0

Lion City Sailors beat Geylang

