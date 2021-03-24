The World Match Racing Tour announced sailboat manufacturer RS Sailing as Official Partner of the WMRT Academy, the training and development initiative set up by the tour in 2020 to grow participation in match racing around the world.

RS Sailing is the world’s largest small sailboat manufacturer including popular models such as the RS Tera and RS Feva, RS200, RS500 skiff, and RS Aero.

As part of the partnership, RS Sailing will provide WMRT partners with access to a specially commissioned charter package of their RS21 keelboats which can be used for training programs and match racing events.

Since it was launched just a couple of years ago, the RS21 has quickly become a popular club racing keelboat with growing fleets in the USA, Europe, Oceania and most recently in Bermuda.

The 4 person keelboat is ideal for sailors interested in learning the skills of match racing, crew work and racing technique, as WMRT Executive Director James Pleasance explains;

“Match racing is hugely popular around the world at club level and international competition, and even the America’s Cup. It is one of the most accessible forms of sailing with a wide range of clubs and centres providing boats and offering match race training programs, clinics and events. We set up the WMRT Academy to help provide access to these programs, and attract new sailors to match racing. Although you can match race in just about any type of boat, the RS21 is ideal for this type of racing, as well as being easy to transport and set up.”

Responsible for International Business Development at RS Sailing, Dan Jaspers added: “Match Racing has long been viewed as sailings’ ‘shop window’, with events such as the America’s Cup captivating the imagination of aspirant sailors of all ages. With the RS21 having become the fastest sailing keelboat in its class within just 2 years, we wanted to look at how we could use our experience with smaller sailbo ats to provide more opportunity and access to keelboat sailing internationally, and the World Match Racing Tour was at the top of our list to help us do that. This partnership represents a new and exciting chapter for RS Sailing and one that I am 100% confident will benefit future generations of sailors all around the globe.”

Built using bio-derived resins and recycled core materials, the RS21 is also a leader in eco-friendly construction, important to both RS Sailing’s and WMRT’s focus on sustainability.

The deck shape and removable keel system of the RS21 allow six (6) race-ready boats to be transported in a single 40-foot sea freight container, a unique feature within the keelboat world. The boats can also be fitted with a fully electric saildrive e-propulsion system.

For details of the RS21 Charter fleet availability and pricing, contact info@wmrt.com or dan@ rssailing.com quoting the reference WMRT21 in the email subject heading.

RS21 Key features:

LOA 6.34m – Beam 2.2m – Draft 1.38m

6 boats can be shipped in one 40-foot sea freight container

One Design and Club sail specifications available

Optional symmetrical spinnaker system

Available with an integrated electric sail-drive

Constructed using sustainably sourced materials such as recycled plastic bottles and bio-derived epoxy resin

