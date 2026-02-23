The landscape of Women’s Football in Timor-Leste is undergoing a historic transformation.

Under the ambitious leadership of Nilton Telmo Gusmão dos Santos (widely known as NTGS), the newly elected President of the Federação de Futebol de Timor-Leste (FFTL), the Women’s League has returned to the pitch with newfound vigour and professional flair.

Business Vision Meets the Pitch

Nilton dos Santos brings more than just a passion for sports to the federation; he brings the strategic mindset of a successful businessman. As the CEO of the ETO (Esperança Timor Oan) Group, his corporate expertise has been instrumental in professionalizing the league’s operations.

Since taking office, NTGS has prioritized the revival of domestic competitions, aiming to transition the women’s game from a grassroots level to a professionally managed league that can compete on the regional stage.

FC Buibere’s Bold Ambitions

The impact of this new era is most visible at the club level. Under the leadership of their new President, Lidia de Araujo Amaral Benivides, known affectionately as “Dii,” FC Buibere is making massive waves in the transfer market.

The club recently made headlines by recruiting Indonesian star Carla Bio Patinasarany. During today’s high-stakes match against S’Amuser FC—the league’s current giants sitting at the top of the table—Carla proved her worth by scoring a spectacular and unique goal. Her technical brilliance handed the leaders a rare challenge and signaled that FC Buibere is ready to fight for the top spot.

The Malaysian Connection: A Championship Push

President “Dii” isn’t stopping with just one international star. She has confirmed that the club is doubling down on its “International Recruitment” strategy to secure the league title.

President Dii’s Comment: “We are thrilled to announce that Steffi Sarge Kaur, Intan Sarah, and Nur Ainsyah Murad from Malaysia will be joining us very soon. Their experience will be vital for our upcoming matches against Maudoko FC and AD SLB Laulara. We are focused on securing every point possible to bring FC Buibere to the top and become the champions of the league.”

As the league continues to grow under the guidance of NTGS and the ambitious management of leaders like President Dii, the message is clear: Timor-Leste is building a powerhouse future for women’s football in Southeast Asia.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FCBuibere

Like this: Like Loading...