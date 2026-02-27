Vietnam’s Le Thi Thanh Ngan said that ‘team spirit will be important’ when they take on host Thailand in the semifinals of the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship 2026 tomorrow at the Terminal21 Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The SEA Games champions did not start their campaign well this year when they fell to Australia.

But the girls from Vietnam recovered in their next two matches in the group to beat the Philippines and Myanmar to book their place in the semifinals this year.

“Everyone in the team made sacrifices and dedicated themselves to this tournament. During the recent Lunar New Year festival, my teammates and I were unable to celebrate with our families to focus on training,” said Thanh Ngan.

“We are very determined to do well in this competition, and I believe that this team spirit will be key in the match against Thailand next.”

The Vietnam-Thailand semifinal clash will be a repeat of the final at the 2024 edition, which saw Vietnam take the inaugural crown following their 2-1 win in extra time.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FutsalThailand

Like this: Like Loading...