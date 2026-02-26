Thailand’s huge 8-0 win over Malaysia in their final Group A fixture has allowed Indonesia to sneak into the semifinals of the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship 2026 following the end of the group stage here at the Terminal21 Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

With Malaysia tied against Indonesia yesterday, the match today was crucial to see which team would make the cut to the next round.

But it seems that the Malaysian girls could not muster the same grit they had shown yesterday when Thailand took just three minutes to nail the opener through captain Darika Peanpailun before two further goals from Suchanat Nakmai (fifth minute) and Arriya Saetoen (11th) gave them the 3-0 lead at the half.

Thailand continued at much the same pace into the second half as they piled five more goals, off Suchanat (28th), Sangrawee Meekham (32nd), Jenjira Bubpha (33rd) and a double from Paerploy Huajaipetch (37th and 40th) for their biggest win of the tournament.

With Indonesia’s loss 3-0 to Thailand on the first matchday, it has allowed them to finish the group stage ahead of Malaysia.

Following tonight’s result, Thailand will play Vietnam in the semifinals while Indonesia will take on Australia in the other tie, which will be played in two days.

In Group B, Vietnam’s 5-2 win over Myanmar was enough for them to book their place in the knockout stage.

Once again, it was Myanmar who took the lead through Ya Min Thant Zin in the eighth minute before Tran Nguyet Vi replied with the equaliser in the 17th minute.

It would be Myanmar who would finish the first half in front with the second goal from Ya Min just moments later.

But the second half would see Vietnam turning on the power as Nguyet Vi poked in the equaliser just a minute after the restart, as Bien Thi Hang then fired in a hat-trick (22nd, 26th and 40th) for the hard-earned victory.

In the other match of the group, the Philippines completed their campaign this year with a 1-1 draw against Australia, which saw both teams score late in the same 40th minute of play.

Sheen Nicole Borres was on target for the Philippines first before Clare Jane Anne Holder found the target for Australia not too long afterwards.

