The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Local Organising Committee of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™ unveiled That’s How We Win, the first-ever Official Tournament Anthem in the competition’s history.

The anthem was crafted by Opening Ceremony Music Director and composer Joel Farland in collaboration with globally acclaimed Australian-born songwriter and producer Nat Dunn, whose body of work spans international artistes including Charli XCX, BLACKPINK and Rita Ora.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_womens_asian_cup.html/news/first-ever-official-anthem-unveiled-for-afc-women%E2%80%99s-asian-cup-australia-2026%E2%84%A2

