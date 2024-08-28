Innovation and excellence at the heart of global athletics

World Athletics and Mondo are delighted to announce the renewal of their long-standing partnership, with Mondo’s commitment to the world of athletics reaffirmed through the signing of a new five-year agreement as an Official World Athletics Supplier.

Since the beginning of World Athletics’ partnership with Mondo in 1987, the collaboration has always been driven by a shared passion for the sport. Through the partnership, Mondo has continued to push the boundaries of what’s possible in athletics performance, with athletes’ well-being at the heart of every decision.

The partnership between Mondo and World Athletics marks an important chapter in the evolution of athletics, leading to innovation in sports surfaces and cutting-edge equipment. With a history of certifications, records and success, Mondo continues to be a leader in the sector, offering high-quality products which are used in the most prestigious international competitions.

“Mondo’s consistent commitment to excellence and their creative approach have made them a reliable partner for our sport,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe. “Their participation in the World Athletics Sustainability Strategy matches the high standards we demand from our partners.”

Maurizio Stroppiana, VP Sport at Mondo, said: “My father taught me the value of Mondo’s relationship with World Athletics back in the 80s. We have cherished this partnership and are thrilled to renew our role as World Athletics’ Official Supplier for five more years. This strategic position enables us to support the growth of track and field, connect with the worldwide athletics community, collaborate with member federations, and guarantee the best quality, durability, and safety in all events where our products are used to celebrate the achievements of all the athletes.”

As an Official World Athletics Supplier, Mondo will be actively involved in all World Athletics Series stadium events from 2025 to 2029. This includes the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25, Beijing 27 and the 2029 edition, the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing 25, and the 2028 edition, the World Athletics Relays, the World Athletics U20 Championships, as well as the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028.

World Athletics and Mondo are proud of the longevity and success of this collaboration, and both look forward to continuing to set the standard for quality and innovation in the world of athletics.

