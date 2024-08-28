Sungjae

When Sungjae Im bought a house in Atlanta at the end of 2020, it was simply to set up a U.S. base due to the ease of flights connectivity and an array of Korean restaurants in his new neighbourhood.

Needless to say, it has also become a big motivation to ensure he retains his Top-30 status each year to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs finale, the TOUR Championship, which is played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, and a 30-minute drive from Im’s home.

The 26-year-old Korean star will make his sixth successive appearance in the TOUR Championship this week to extend a proud streak, which began from his rookie season in 2019. The impressive run no doubt cements his stature amongst the game’s elite.

“I’m glad I can be a part of the TOUR Championship for six consecutive years. I always have this goal to make it to the TOUR Championship every year whenever I start a new season,” said Im on Tuesday.

With seven top-10s and over US$6 million in earnings this year, Im ranked 11th on the FedExCup points list following the BMW Championship in Colorado last weekend, and will start the final week at historical East Lake on 3-under and seven strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler in the staggered-scoring format.

It may seem like a big gap between him and the man who has won a staggering six tournaments and the Olympic Games gold medal over the past eight months but Im knows the lead in surmountable.

In 2022, he started six back of Scheffler at East Lake and eventually finished tied second and one stroke behind FedExCup champion, Rory McIlroy. Scheffler tied second with Im that year after blowing a six-shot lead into the final round.

“With my experience, I think if I’m in good shape with my game and my shots are working well, I think I can overcome this gap,” said Im. “I need to be patient and calm to manage my game and take it one day at a time. I think every player in the field has a chance to win. You’ll need good focus every single day to chase the leader.”

After a strong start to his 2024 season with a tied fifth outing at The Sentry in Hawaii in January, Im’s form uncharacteristically went cold as he failed to notch another high finish and missed four cuts through April. He feared it was the start of a slump before a joint fourth finish at Quail Hollow in May put him back on track before going on to enjoy five more top-10s including a T7 at The Open Championship.

“I had a hard time for about three months. After Sentry, I thought I will enjoy a good season but my game wasn’t great from there on through the Masters. I had trouble controlling my mental game, put in some bad swings and had some technical issues,” he explained.

“I was feeling different compared to the last few years and thought maybe I’m stuck in a slump. I made some changes, worked hard at my golf swing, changed my putting technique and it all then fell into place. I got my confidence back and stayed patient. I trusted myself and worked hard. I believe it was the turning point in my season.”

His runner-up result in 2022 remains as the best result by an Asian golfer in the race to win the TOUR’s ultimate prize since the FedExCup was inaugurated in 2007, and alongside compatriot Byeong Hun An, who is making his TOUR Championship debut, and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, who is making his 10th appearance in 11 seasons, the trio will be looking at rewriting golf history at East Lake.

“Of course, I wish to finish strong (win) in this event. That is my goal. I am very thankful to be part of this event. I’m very proud of myself. I’ve qualified for this event for six straight years, and it is very hard to play in this every year. I certainly know this, so I’m happy I will also have a chance to compete for the FedExCup.”

With 2024 FedExCup champion earning US$25 million as bonus winnings and a total US$100 at stake for the top-30 players at East Lake, Im will be dreaming of the big prize this week from the comfort of his own bed.

