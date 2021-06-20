The Socceroos moved through to the third round of World Cup Qualifying this week after a clean sweep of Group B – winning eight games out of eight.

Graham Arnold’s side scored 28 goals and conceded just two in the second round, moving one step closer to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

The path now moves onto the third round, with 12 nations being split up into two groups of six. The winners and runners-up in each group (four total) will qualify directly for the World Cup, while the two third-placed teams will advance to a playoff, where they will play to determine which team will advance to the intercontinental playoff.

The draw for the third round will take place on 1 July 2021, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

