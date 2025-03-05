World Rugby has announced the selection of Ticketmaster as the Official Ticketing Service Provider for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029, both to be hosted in Australia.

Building on the successful partnership for Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025, which has achieved record ticket sales with six months to go to kick-off on 22 August, Ticketmaster will bring its top-tier digital ticketing tech to help fans have an easy and enjoyable experience.

With its tried and tested white-label technology and industry-leading tools used at major sporting events worldwide, Ticketmaster is making it easier than ever for fans to get their tickets, access venues, and enjoy the action.

Announcing the collaboration at Ticketmaster’s Legends in Sport event in London, World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “Ticketmaster is playing a key role in supporting our mission to grow the global game by making the sport more accessible and more relevant to a wider and global audience. The collaboration has proven to be particularly successful in making Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 the most sought-after women’s sporting ticket of the year, and the biggest women’s rugby event ever.

“With men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups at the centrepiece of a golden decade of rugby in Australia and a gateway to a new era of rugby, the extension of our collaboration with Ticketmaster is a natural progression and reflects our ambition to break records in Australia.”

Gavin Taylor, Managing Director of Ticketmaster Australia, said: “We are proud to be partnering with World Rugby to deliver one of the biggest sports tournaments in the world. As a leader in ticketing world-class sporting events, the teams at Ticketmaster look forward to delivering a seamless experience for Rugby fans across the globe who will make their way to Australia for Men’s and Women’s World Cup events.”

Men’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027 will be the first Rugby World Cup to feature an exciting new format of 24 teams and a last round of 16. Competing across 52 matches, the world’s best teams will play across seven host cities between 1 October and 13 November, 2027

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029 is the first to be hosted in Australia and will look to build on the strong momentum behind England 2025 to propel women’s rugby to new heights.

Fans are encouraged to register their interest to be the first to know about ticket availability and updates for Men’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027 at rugbyworldcup.com/2027 while updates on Women’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2029 will be coming soon. – WORLD RUGBY

