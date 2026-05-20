Neymar Jr. watches Brazil’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad announcement at his home in Santos, Brazil on May 17, 2026. // Diego Sanches / Red Bull Content Pool // Diego Sanches / Red Bull Content Pool

After Being Named In Brazil’s Squad For His Fourth World Cup Appearance, Neymar Jr. Opens The Door To The Emotional 48 Hours Leading Up To The Announcement In The Latest Episode Of His Youtube Series — From His Final Match Before The Selection To The Moment Coach Carlo Ancelotti Confirms The Final 26-Man Roster.

The newest episode of Neymar Jr.’s YouTube series, available today on his official YouTube channel and Red Bull TV, gives viewers intimate access to the hours before Brazil announced its squad and the moment Neymar learned he would be part of football’s biggest stage for the fourth time — 2014, 2018, 2022 and now 2026.

The episode begins on Sunday, 17 May, at Neo Química Arena in São Paulo — the same stadium where Neymar made his World Cup debut for Brazil in 2014 — as he prepares for Santos FC’s match against Coritiba. After the emotions of match night, the following day brings recovery and the wait for the announcement. At 5pm that evening, at the Brazilian Football Confederation headquarters, Ancelotti names his squad.

“I’m not an anxious person, but today I already started thinking about it. Whatever happens, if I’m there I’ll be very happy — I’ll have completed everything I wanted to. But if I’m not there, I’m one of you — one more fan who will support the national team and hope everything goes right,” says Neymar Jr.

When the series launched in March, Neymar Jr. had recently been left out of Brazil’s friendlies. On 11 May, coach Carlo Ancelotti included him in Brazil’s 55-man provisional squad. One day earlier, Neymar scored in Santos FC’s win over Red Bull Bragantino in the Brazilian Championship.

Neymar Jr. has scored a total of 79 goals for Brazil — more than any player in the country’s history. He won Olympic gold in 2016 and the Golden Ball at the 2013 Confederations Cup, has scored more than 400 goals for his clubs, claimed 39 career titles, and earned nine Ballon d’Or nominations.

In the series, for the first time, Neymar Jr. tells his story himself — insights into his training, his recovery, and his family life, behind-the-scenes from Santos FC games that cameras have never captured before. He also showcases his personal museum with a football collection, trophies, and memorabilia, and takes viewers on a journey to Praia Grande, the place where his love for football began.

When Neymar Jr. learns he has been named in Brazil’s squad for a fourth World Cup, the cameras capture it all — unscripted, unfiltered, and shared with his fans before anyone else. Brazil face Morocco in New Jersey on 13 June — their first match of the football summer 2026.

“It’s hard not to get emotional. With everything we’ve been through, everything they’ve watched me go through, getting here and being able to compete in another World Cup is incredible. These are tears of pure happiness,” says Neymar Jr.

“I want to thank every single Brazilian who supported me and cheered for me, who wanted me to be in the squad. It’s really special to feel that love from the fans. We are all one — we have another World Cup to fight for, and we’ll give our lives to bring the Cup back to Brazil,” he adds.

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