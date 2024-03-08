As the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) gears up for its highly anticipated inaugural season, riders are taking a moment to show their support for the FIM Women in Motorcycling Commission on the occasion of the 2024 International Women’s Day.

In the midst of preparations for their first joint test on May 16-17 in Cremona (Italy), leading up to the season opener in Misano the following month, WorldWCR contestants are actively participating in a social media campaign initiated by the FIM. Through this campaign, they aim to underscore their commitment to inspiring inclusion, highlighting the diverse and empowering nature of women’s participation in motorsport. Stay tuned as WorldWCR continues to break new ground and amplify the voices of female riders worldwide.

Introducing… the 24 WorldWCR riders

The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) will kick off with 24 riders competing, with 18 different nationalities represented. Spain is the most represented with five riders, followed by France and South Africa with two. Countries such as Taiwan, Colombia, Mexico, Norway, Chile, Ukraine, and Israel will have representation alongside the likes of Australia, the USA, Germany, Czechia, Great Britain, Austria, Japan, and Italy will have riders flying their flags.

A few riders in WorldWCR in 2024 have been inside the paddock before with different levels of success. The entry list is headlined by 2018 WorldSSP300 Champion Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team), with the 26-year-old coming over from Moto3™ for this year’s WorldWCR. Beatriz Neila (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) raced in WorldSSP300 previously but has made a name for herself in the Women’s European championship, winning it four consecutive times from 2020.

She raced against Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) in 2021 and 2022, with Sanchez finishing runner-up, while she competed in one race in 2023 and won it as she also took on the CIV Supersport 300, finishing eighth. Elsewhere, Astrid Madrigal (ITALIKA Racing FIMLA) made her WorldSSP300 debut last year, while she won the Latinamerica 500cc championship in 2023 and the Italika Women’s Cup Mexico in 2021. Isis Carreno (AD78 FIM Latinoamerica by Team GP3) also debuted in WorldSSP300 in 2021 and has been a podium finisher in the Women’s European Championship.

Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team) is another who’s enjoyed success in her career, finishing third in the Women’s European Championship for four consecutive seasons but winning the Women’s CIV championship in 2023. Similarly, Francisca Ruiz (PS Racing Team 46+1) has won the Spanish Women’s championship using the Yamaha R6 since 2021, while she also won the R6 Cup in Spain in 2020. This season will be the comeback year for Andrea Sibaja (Deza – Box 77 Racing Team) after injury, with the Spaniard second in the Spanish Women’s Supersport championship in 2022.

Emily Bondi (YART Zelos Black Knights Team) comes into 2024 with a Women’s French championship at 600cc level to her name, while she also has a Moto2™ race winner and 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship winner on her side: Xavier Simeon. Ran Yochay (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team), like so many others, has spent a few seasons in the Women’s European championship, improving from 13th in her debut season in 2021 to sixth in 2023. Jessica Howden (Team Trasimeno) has a similar path, with three podiums in two seasons in the European championship, while Sarah Varon (ITALIKA Racing FIMLA) is one of the youngest riders on the grid and has had success in Mexico. There’s also been domestic success for South Africa’s Nicole van Aswengen (Andalaft Racing), who finished fourth in the South African Superbike championship in 2022 and 2023.

The WorldWCR will be used by some to kickstart their career, with plenty aiming to start their new adventure strongly. Mallory Dobbs and Alyssia Whitmore will both race for the Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team after racing in the USA and UK respectively. Mia Rusthen (Rusthen Racing) comes from the Women’s European championship and a top-ten placing in the standings, as does Lena Kemmer (Bertl K. Racing Team) as well as success in the Austrian Junior Cup. Luna Hirano (Team Luna) has spent several seasons in her native Japan racing on the Yamaha R6, while Lucy Michel (TSL-Racing) has raced on and off in the IDM Supersport 300 championship.

Czech rider Adela Ourednickova (DafitMotoracing) follows the same path from the German championship as Michel. Iryna Nadieieva (MPS.RT) raced in the Spanish R6 Cup last season, while Ornella Ongaro (Team Flembbo PL Performances) was in the Honda CBR500 Cup in 2023 and took one win. She also had a wildcard at the French GP back in 2009 in the 125cc World Championship. Australia’s Tayla Relph (TAYCO Motorsport) has Australian Supersport 300 experience, while Chun Mei Liu (WT Racing Team Taiwan) has won two championships in her native Taiwan in 2021 and 2022.

