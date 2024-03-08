The Cape Epic leads through the impressive landscapes of the Western Cape of South Africa once again. The riders will tackle around 613 untamed kilometers and 16.850 meters of climbing consisting of many single tracks and technical terrains.

The best mountain biker of all times Nino Schurter (SUI) (multiple Olympic Champion, World Champion and overall World Cup winner in the discipline Cross Country) / Sebastian Fini (DEN) (two-time European vice champion), Andreas Seewald (GER) (German Marathon Champion 2023 and Marathon World Champion 2021) / Martin Stosek (CZE) (Marathon Vice World Champion), Lukas Baum (GER) (Cape Epic Winner 2022, 2nd place 2023, 3rd Place Marathon World Champs 2023) / Georg Egger (GER) (Cape Epic Winner 2022, 2nd place 2023), Cape Epic winner 2023 Matthew Beers (RSA) / Howard Grotts (USA) (four times national champion and Cape Epic winner 2018), Fabian Rabensteiner (ITA) (European Marathon Champion 2021) / Samuele Porro (ITA) (Bronze at Marathon World Champs 2019), Hans Becking (NED) / Wout Alleman (BEL) (reigning European champion) the world’s best riders will compete against each other in the UCI Men category.

Monika Mitterwallner (AUT), the current mountain bike marathon world champion with her partner Candice Lill (RSA) (silver at the 2023 Marathon World Championships) and last year’s winner Vera Looser (NAM) with her new team partner Alexis Skarda (USA) are the favorites to win the women’s race.

Like this: Like Loading...