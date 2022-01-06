There were winners, podium finishers, fastest lap and pole position setters aplenty during the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as following proves.
RACE WINS:
2 wins:
Yann Ehrlacher (France) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Santiago Urrutia (Uruguay) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Jean-Karl Vernay (France) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
Frédéric Vervisch (Belgium) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
1 win:
Mikel Azcona (Spain) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición
Néstor Girolami (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Rob Huff (Great Britain) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición
Gilles Magnus (Belgium) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Norbert Michelisz (Hungary) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
Tiago Monteiro (Portugal) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Gabriele Tarquini (Italy) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
Attila Tassi (Hungary) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
POLE POSITIONS:
2 pole positions:
Yvan Muller (France) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
1 pole position:
Mikel Azcona (Spain) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión
Yann Ehrlacher (France) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Néstor Girolami (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Rob Huff (Great Britain) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión
Frédéric Vervisch (Belgium) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
FASTEST LAPS:
5 fastest laps:
Frédéric Vervisch (Belgium) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
2 fastest laps:
Mikel Azcona (Spain) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición
Rob Huff (Great Britain) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición
Jean-Karl Vernay (France) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
1 fastest lap:
Tom Coronel (Netherlands) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Yann Ehrlacher (France) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Néstor Girolami (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Gabriele Tarquini (Italy) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
Attila Tassi (Hungary) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
SECOND PLACES:
3 seconds:
Mikel Azcona (Spain) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión
Yvan Muller (France) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Frédéric Vervisch (Belgium) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
2 seconds:
Thed Björk (Sweden) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Jean-Karl Vernay (France) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N
1 second:
Luca Engstler (Germany) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Tom Coronel (Netherlands) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
THIRD PLACES:
3 thirds:
Santiago Urrutia (Uruguay) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Gilles Magnus (Belgium) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
2 thirds:
Yann Ehrlacher (France) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
1 third:
Mikel Azcona (Spain) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión
Nathanaël Berthon (France) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Tom Coronel (Netherlands) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Néstor Girolami (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Norbert Michelisz (Hungary) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
Gabriele Tarquini (Italy) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
IN SHORT:
12 winners out of 16 races
All 5 customer racing brands won races
9 out of 11 all-season teams finished on the podium
17 out of 23 all-season drivers finished on the podium
Drivers represented 13 nationalities
