There were winners, podium finishers, fastest lap and pole position setters aplenty during the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as following proves.

RACE WINS:

2 wins:

Yann Ehrlacher (France) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Santiago Urrutia (Uruguay) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Jean-Karl Vernay (France) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Frédéric Vervisch (Belgium) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

1 win:

Mikel Azcona (Spain) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

Néstor Girolami (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Rob Huff (Great Britain) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

Gilles Magnus (Belgium) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Norbert Michelisz (Hungary) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Tiago Monteiro (Portugal) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Gabriele Tarquini (Italy) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Attila Tassi (Hungary) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

POLE POSITIONS:

2 pole positions:

Yvan Muller (France) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

1 pole position:

Mikel Azcona (Spain) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión

Yann Ehrlacher (France) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Néstor Girolami (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Rob Huff (Great Britain) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión

Frédéric Vervisch (Belgium) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

FASTEST LAPS:

5 fastest laps:

Frédéric Vervisch (Belgium) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

2 fastest laps:

Mikel Azcona (Spain) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

Rob Huff (Great Britain) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

Jean-Karl Vernay (France) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

1 fastest lap:

Tom Coronel (Netherlands) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Yann Ehrlacher (France) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Néstor Girolami (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Gabriele Tarquini (Italy) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Attila Tassi (Hungary) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

SECOND PLACES:

3 seconds:

Mikel Azcona (Spain) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión

Yvan Muller (France) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Frédéric Vervisch (Belgium) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

2 seconds:

Thed Björk (Sweden) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Jean-Karl Vernay (France) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N

1 second:

Luca Engstler (Germany) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Tom Coronel (Netherlands) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

THIRD PLACES:

3 thirds:

Santiago Urrutia (Uruguay) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Gilles Magnus (Belgium) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

2 thirds:

Yann Ehrlacher (France) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

1 third:

Mikel Azcona (Spain) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión

Nathanaël Berthon (France) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Tom Coronel (Netherlands) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Néstor Girolami (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Norbert Michelisz (Hungary) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Gabriele Tarquini (Italy) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

IN SHORT:

12 winners out of 16 races

All 5 customer racing brands won races

9 out of 11 all-season teams finished on the podium

17 out of 23 all-season drivers finished on the podium

Drivers represented 13 nationalities

www.fiawtcr.com

