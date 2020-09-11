*Eurosport Events launches #RaceToCare fundraising initiative for local healthcare professionals in each WTCR host country *WTCR promoter to donate €1 for every kilometre covered in qualifying sessions and races by all-season drivers *Drivers and stakeholders invited to match the €1/km contribution with the shared objective of reaching €100,000 in the fight against COVID-19 *WTCR’s #RaceToCare campaign established under the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement

The WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup will #RaceToCare when the eagerly anticipated 2020 season gets underway at WTCR Race of Belgium this week (September 11-13).

In support of the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement to return to racing with a clear purpose, WTCR promoter Eurosport Events will donate €1 for every kilometre completed by every all-season driver in every qualifying session and race in 2020.

Drivers and other members of the WTCR community, plus stakeholders will be offered the opportunity to make similar donations with the goal of raising €100,000 by the end of the season.

Eurosport Events will then divide the total amount raised, in the fight against COVID-19, between one healthcare facility of its choosing in each of the six countries where the WTCR visits, namely Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia and Spain.

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the WTCR promoter, said: “Eurosport Events and the WTCR family had a firm wish that when it was safe and right to return to racing, we would do so with a clear purpose to do something for the healthcare professionals that have gone to enormous lengths to help people during these extremely tough pandemic times. We felt we could just not go back racing without doing something for those who have been very dedicated to fight COVID-19, and without whom there would be no international racing events.

“We will donate €1 for every kilometre completed by every all-season driver in every qualifying session and race in 2020. We are calling on the drivers and other members of the WTCR community and stakeholders to consider making their own similar donations with the goal of raising €100,000 by the end of the season.”

The 2020 WTCR season kicks off at Circuit Zolder in Belgium for a behind-closed-doors weekend of spectacular action broadcast live and online throughout the world.

To find out more about the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement and the call to action, go to: https://www.fia.com/news/ fia-purposedriven-movement

