Rossi also offered his thoughts, reiterating the fact that the riders are going to need plenty of focus and luck in the next few weeks. “Will be very busy for sure. But first of all we will always race in Europe so you can go home for some days, you don’t have to fight with the long flight and the jetlag, so it’s easier.

“With a lot of races like this you need to have a lot of attention, you also have to be lucky because you have a lot of races in a row. But it’s doesn’t change a lot. It’s strange to make two races in the same track but for the rest, nine races or seven races in 11 weeks it’s more or less the same.”

The Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli double-header is a chance for the riders to really gather some momentum for the tough task that lies ahead. FP1 is a chance for them to gain some important feelings and data on the new asphalt, especially for the likes of Yamaha who haven’t had a test at the venue since the work was carried out.