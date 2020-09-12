Western Sydney Wanderers FC have confirmed the return of midfielder Olivia Price for the Westfield W-League 2020/21 season.

Price joins the Red & Black from a recent two-year stint at Canberra United where she featured in every match last season.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been a quiet achiever in the Westfield W-League already playing over 50 games in the competition.

Price’s strong work ethic and leadership qualities saw her named the captain of the Young Matildas for her 19 games between 2013-2015.

For more, please click on to https://www.w-league.com.au/news/price-returns

Like this: Like Loading...