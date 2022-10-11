Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe, Road Racing Manager: “This is now the sixth title in a row for Yamaha in the WorldSSP class and I would like to congratulate all the riders, teams and everybody at Yamaha who have been working very hard to make this possible. Obviously, this year there have been several changes in the World Supersport category, with new manufacturers and bikes joining the grid, but it’s nice to see that the Yamaha R6, in the hands of our talented riders and teams, is very competitive, winning almost every race so far this season.”