China strengthened their grip on Asian junior badminton after defeating Hong Kong China 2-0 to retain the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team title at the Yatsushiro City General Gymnasium today.

The victory gave China a third successive crown and an 11th title since the mixed team competition was introduced in 2006.

The defending champions took the two sets 55-39 and 55-37, capping another dominant campaign built on depth across all five disciplines.

Hong Kong China, meanwhile, completed the best run in their history. After knocking out India and Thailand in the knockout rounds, they reached their first-ever final and returned home with a breakthrough silver medal.

China settled quickly in the opening set. Men’s doubles pair of Feng Yi Lang/Wei Jian Zhen edged Michaelangelo Njoto/Yu Zhirui 11-10 to put their side ahead before Luo Jing Yu extended the lead with a 22-16 victory over Chan Yee Hei in the boys’ singles.

Mixed doubles pair Tu Yi Chen/Li Meng Han kept China firmly in control, beating Cheung Sai Shing/Chu Wing Chi 33-23.

Yin Yi Qing and the women’s doubles pair of Tan Ke Xuan/Wei Yue Yue then completed the job as China closed out the first set 55-39.

The second set followed a similar pattern. Yi Lang Feng/Wei Jian Zhen made a fast start, defeating Njoto/Yu Zhirui 11-6 in just five minutes. Luo then stretched the advantage with a 22-15 win over Chan Yee Hei.

Tu Yi Chen/Li Meng Han effectively put the result beyond doubt after overcoming Cheung Sai Shing/Chu Wing Chi 33-22.

Yin Yi Qing maintained the momentum with a 44-29 victory against Ip Sum Yau before Tan Ke Xuan/Wei Yue Yue wrapped up the title with a 55-37 win over Chu Wing Chi/Yu Yi Kiu.

The latest triumph once again underlines China’s strength at junior level, with another generation of young players stepping forward on the continental stage.

For Hong Kong China, the silver medal marks a significant milestone and reflects the steady progress of their junior programme.

Attention now turns to the individual championships, which begin on July 1, with many of the same players set to continue their challenge for Asian honours.

FINAL RESULT

China bt Hong Kong China 2-0 (110-76) 55-39, 55-37

FINAL STANDINGS

Gold: China

Silver: Hong Kong China

Bronze: Japan

Bronze: Thailand

Like this: Like Loading...