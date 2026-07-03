The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship heads to Donington Park for the Prosecco DOC UK Round, taking place from 10-12 July. The iconic British circuit hosts the penultimate round of the 2026 season, with the championship battle entering its decisive phase.

Recent Form and Momentum

Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) continues to lead the championship with 181 points. The reigning World Champion arrives at Donington Park on the back of consecutive victories at Misano and now holds a 24-point advantage over her closest rival, Beatriz Neila.

Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) remains Herrera’s nearest challenger with 157 points. Still on her record streak of 22nd consecutive WorldWCR podium finishes, the 2025 runner-up returns to a circuit where she claimed victory in Race 2 last season and will be looking to add another win to her tally.

Paola Ramos (Klint Racing Team) occupies third place in the standings on 97 points and remains mathematically in title contention. After a difficult Misano weekend, the rookie will be aiming to bounce back on her first appearance at Donington Park.

Just eight points behind Ramos is teammate Roberta Ponziani, who is chasing a second podium finish of the season. A strong result at Donington could see the Italian move into third place in the championship.

Fresh from her maiden WorldWCR podium at Misano, Muklada Sarapuech sits fifth in the standings with 83 points, just 14 shy of the championship top three. From the UK Round onwards, the Thai rider will compete for AD78 FIMLA by EEST NJT Racing.

British Chloe Jones (Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha) moved up to sixth in the standings after claiming her first podium finish of the 2026 season at Misano. She will be looking to build on that momentum in front of her home crowd.

Team & Rider News

Justine Pedemonte continues to stand in for the injured Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94 Yamaha).

After competing as a permanent rider during the first two WorldWCR seasons, Ornella Ongaro returns to the championship this weekend as a substitute rider for Martina Guarino (Prata Motor Sport),

Julie Ritaine will make her WorldWCR debut as a replacement rider for Team Trasimeno, bringing the total number of French riders on the Donington Park grid to five.

Historical Performance

Maria Herrera is a two-time race winner at Donington Park, while Beatriz Neila claimed victory in the most recent race at the circuit in 2025. The Spaniard also secured pole position at last year’s UK Round.

In 2025, Herrera, Neila, Chloe Jones and Sara Sanchez all finished on the podium at Donington Park.

Local Colours

Chloe Jones and Katie Hand (Team Trasimeno) will represent Great Britain at the Prosecco DOC UK Round. Jones heads into her home event after securing her first podium of the season at Misano, while Hand will enjoy the opportunity to race in front of her home crowd.

At Stake This Weekend

With 100 points still available in the championship, Maria Herrera heads to Donington Park with her first opportunity to secure a second consecutive WorldWCR title. The Spaniard can be crowned World Champion in Race 2 if she outscores Beatriz Neila by 26 points across the two races of the Prosecco DOC UK Round.

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