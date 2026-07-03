The race for the World Rugby Junior World Championship 2026 semi-finals is heating up with seven teams unbeaten after an entertaining second round in Tbilisi and Kutaisi.

Seven teams remain unbeaten after second round of matches

South Africa, New Zealand, Argentina and Australia top pools

England, France and Wales also unbeaten

Italy secure first win of Junior World Championship 2026

A mouthwatering end to the pool stage awaits after seven teams made it two wins from two on the second matchday of the World Rugby Junior World Championship 2026 in Georgia on Thursday.

Defending champions South Africa, New Zealand, Argentina and Australia sit top of their respective pools with the latter two again producing impressive high-scoring performances, this time against Ireland and Fiji.

England, France and Wales are also unbeaten, while Italy bounced back from an opening day loss to Scotland by beating Japan in the final match of the day in Kutaisi.

The pool stage will conclude on Tuesday, 7 July with the top side in each pool progressing to the semi-finals to keep their title dreams alive. The other 12 teams will compete for placing from fifth to eighth, ninth to 12th and 13th to 16th depending on their placing in their pools.

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