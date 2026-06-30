Ahead of its third season, the AFC Women’s Champions League™ will welcome its largest-ever number of participants as the 2026/27 campaign prepares to kick off with the Preliminary Stage draw.

Reinforcing the encouraging growth of women’s football across the Continent, a total of 30 clubs—five more than the preceding edition—from 29 different Member Associations (MAs) have registered entries.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_womens_champions_league.html/news/record-cast-in-hat-for-awcl-preliminary-stage-draw

#AFF

#AFC

Like this: Like Loading...