The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm the suspension of the YONEX US Open 2020 set to be held 23-28 June in Fullerton, California.

This decision was made in close consultation and consensus with USA Badminton.

BWF accepts that all relevant health, safety and logistical risks have been considered by tournament organisers.

The tournament is a Super 300 event on the HSBC BWF World Tour.

Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this global pandemic and we encourage people to stay home and stay safe.