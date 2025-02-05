The CommBank Young Matildas will commence a new cycle with the second edition of Football Australia’s PacificAus Sports Four Nations Tournament in Canberra this month.

Australia’s U-20 Women’s National Team will host the senior women’s national teams of Vanuatu and Solomon Islands, alongside the Thailand U-20 Women’s National Team as part of the round-robin competition from 17 February – 26 February 2025.

Proudly supported by the Australian Government through the PacificAus Sports program, this tournament builds on foundations set during the 2022 edition, with the expansion bringing together the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) through women’s football for the first time since successfully co-hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

