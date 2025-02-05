Sao Paulo E-Prix Round 1

Formula E has today announced that the 2025 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix race delivered a record-breaking cumulative audience of 10.5 million on CBS, surpassing all but one F1 race for a US broadcast audience in the last two seasons.

The Mexican E-Prix cumulative audience in the US was 80% larger than the inaugural 2023 Las Vegas GP, and the highest of a single programme in Formula E history, showing increasing demand across the country for some of the most thrilling and competitive motorsport on the planet.

In the UK, a strong appetite for the fastest growing motorsport continues as the opening round of Season 11 in São Paulo saw a 120% increase in like-for-like viewership against the same race in Season 10, thanks to a new free-to-air broadcast deal with ITV. Fans can now engage with the sport live on ITV4 and ITVX.

In total, the opening round in Brazil recorded a cumulative audience of 40 million viewers, making it the most-viewed opening round and one of the most-watched races in the series’ 11-season history.

The overall viewership of the 2025 Hankook Mexico E-Prix from within Mexico also grew by 10% year-on-year, while viewership within Germany and France surged 65% and 64% respectively, showing signs of a strong and growing fanbase across Europe as the series enters only its second decade of racing.

Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer, Formula E said:

“This strong start to the 11th season of our championship, with our new and existing broadcast partnerships delivering record audiences in our key markets is a testament to our accelerated fan growth and the exciting racing spectacle put on by our elite drivers in their new cutting edge GEN3 Evo cars. With 14 more races to come, we are firmly on track to deliver our biggest season ever and take our racing spectacle to more fans than ever before.”

