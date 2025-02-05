It was a day of mixed fortune for Kenjo Lim when he recorded a loss and a win in his opening campaign in Group B AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (1st leg) 2025 at the Perak Badminton Association Hall.

The 15-year-old from Putrajaya did not start the day on the right note in the Round of 32 of the Boys’ Singles Under-16 when he was fully tested by Perak’s Teoh Meng Keat.

Despite taking the first set 22-20, top seed Kenjo was pushed to the limit by a determined Meng Keat as the latter took the next two sets 21-17, 21-18 in 73 minutes.

But the loss seemed to have inspired Kenjo for the Round of 32 Boys’ Doubles U16 where alongside V. Harriewinntheren, the pair made sure of their place in the next round with victory over three sets.

Kenjo-Harriewinntheren took 49 minutes to overcome Leong Di Shan-Teoh Meng Keat from Perak 19-21, 21-17, 21-15.

In the Round of 16 of the Boys’ Doubles tomorrow, Kenjo-Harriewinntheren will be up against Shanjiev Kumarason-Sivenesh Saravanan from Penang.

Shanjiev- Sivenesh received a bye today.

