Hyundai Motor Group (the “Group”) affiliates Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have today jointly announced the renewal of their long-standing partnerships with FIFA until 2030.

The renewed agreement welcomes Group subsidiaries Boston Dynamics and Supernal into the fold. The renewals encompass a wide range of prestigious FIFA competitions, including the eagerly anticipated FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Hyundai and Kia’s support for FIFA has spanned more than two decades, with a new emphasis on the growth and development of the women’s game.

To commemorate the occasion, FIFA and the Group today held a signing ceremony at the headquarters of world football’s governing body in Zurich, Switzerland.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined hands with his counterpart Karl Kim to officially seal the agreement, symbolising the partners’ shared commitment to make football truly global.