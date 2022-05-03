It wasn’t the day Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) would have been hoping for as he flew back to Barcelona early after a heavy crash at Turn 1. The Japanese rider is experiencing pain in his left knee ligaments – the same he damaged after the Indonesian GP – and although scans revealed no fractures, Nakagami will undergo further scans in Barcelona to identify the problem. Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) suffered a mechanical problem towards the end of the day at Turn 1 and finished Monday’s test in P11 after lapping 80 times.