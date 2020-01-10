Lee Zii Jia seemed to have found the rhythm as he put up some fighting quality to beat world No. 8 Shi Yu Qi in the quarterfinals of the Perodua Malaysia Masters presented by Daihatsu here at the Axiata Arena.

With the odds stacked against him, the world No. 14 conceded a first set 12-21 defeat before rebounding to win 21-16 and 21-19 in a 69 minute battle.

Yu Qi is ranked 8th in the world.

Zii jia’s opponent in the semifinals is Kento Momota of Japan – top seed and world No. 1 – who also survived a three-set battle to beat China’s Huang Yu Xiang 21-13, 19-21, 21-19.

On the other hand, sixth seeded Jonatan Christie was dumped out of the competition following his 21-15, 12-21, 18-21 loss to Hong Kong’s Angus Ng.