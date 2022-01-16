Another Audi customer team, Attempto Racing, crossed the finish line in seventh place. Arkin Aka’s team from Hanover, Germany, managed the top ten result with a particularly young driver line-up: Alex Aka/Luca Engstler/Finlay Hutchison/Nicolas Schöll/Florian Scholze.

Team WRT dominated the season opener of the 24H Series. Starting from pole position, the winning No. 7 MS7 by WRT car led the endurance race for 301 laps. The number 31 followed its sister car like a shadow, posting 210 lead laps itself and crossing the finish line just one lap behind. Another two laps behind followed the next rival.

“Congratulations to WRT Team Principal Vincent Vosse and his drivers. We also extend our thanks and congratulations to PK Carsport, Car Collection Motorsport and AC Motorsport, who completed a perfect weekend with their podium finishes.”