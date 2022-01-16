From battling to book a place at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ to the 100th anniversary of our first Men’s National Team match, there is plenty to get excited about in 2022.

Socceroos fans, here is a rundown of the key dates to put in your calendar for the next 12 months.

Remaining Round 3 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

January 27: Socceroos v Vietnam (8:10pm AEDT – Melbourne, Australia)

February 1: Socceroos v Oman (3am February 2 AEDT – Muscat, Oman)

March 24: Socceroos v Japan (TBC, Australia)

March 29: Socceroos v Saudia Arabia (TBC, Saudi Arabia)

