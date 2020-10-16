Datuk Misbun Sidek, the Youth Development Director of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) was more than pleased with the performance of the players who competed in the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 this week.

A total of 70 players took part in the tournament which ended today and is the first tournament for young players following their return to training since last July.

“We organised this ranking competition for the sole reason that there has been no competition for almost a year following the Movement Control Order. This is an opportunity for players to gauge their level. So, I feel that the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 is a good competition as it allowed the players to be competitive in their respective categories,” said Misbun.

Datuk Misbun’s main mission, as well as the rest of the coaching staff, was to evaluate every aspect of the players training programme and to review any shortcomings.

And the plan is also to improve further the positive impacts and design programmes to further prepare players for the World Youth Championship which is expected to begin early next year.

For Datuk Misbun, who once coached national badminton champion Datuk Lee Chong Wei, competing in the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 is not the main focus as there are other measures which will have to be put in place to mould competitive players.

“The Movement Control Order has allowed us to prepare for the long term over several phases. We can improvements to strengthen the players as we go along as, at this time, training is far more important than the tournament itself,” he added.

And while Datuk Misbun admitted that there are some players reminisced of a young Chong Wei, his focus had always been to develop players between 13 and 15 years old who are considered as an unpolished gem of the nation.

At the end of the group stage of the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020, the top three boys’ singles and the top two girls’ singles from Group A will be eligible to play in the playoffs scheduled for 3-6 November 2020 against the back-up players at the Badminton Academy of Malaysia in Bukit Kiara.

And this evening, Ong Ken Yon grabbed the final ticket from Group A to join Justin Hoh and Jacky Kok Jing Hong as the three players which will make the cut to the November play-offs.

Ken Yon confirmed position to accompany Justin and Jacky to the November playoffs after defeating Ong Zhen Yi in a three-set bout, 19-21, 21-16, 21-5.

Meanwhile, two other players – V. Poopathi and Anson Cheong – came in the bottom two positions in Group A and where they will play in the ranking playoffs on 28-30 October 2020.

The two best players for Group B, C and D in the boys’ and girls’ singles will play against bottom two players for Group A, B, C and D in the ranking playoffs to determine their rankings.

RESULTS

7:30am

BS-A – Group Ong Ken Yon – Ong Zhen Yi (19-21 21-16 21-5)

BS-A – Group Justin Hoh – Anson Cheong (21-17 14-21 21-16)

BS-A – Group Muhd ​​Fazriq – Chia Jeng Hon (21-13, 21-17)

BS-A – Group Jacky Kok Jing Hong – Chua Kim Sheng (21-13, 21-11)

BS-A – Group Jimmy Wong – V Poopathi (21-17 21-17)

3:00pm

BS-A – Group Ong Ken Yon – Anson Cheong (21-16 21-12)

BS-A – Group Justin Hoh – Chia Jeng Hon (21-14 15-21 21-10)

BS-A – Group Muhd ​​Fazriq – Chua Kim Sheng (16-21 21-17 21-9)

BS-A – Group Jacky Kok Jing Hong – V Poopathi (21-16 21-12)

BS-A – Group Ong Zhen Yi – Jimmy Wong (22-20 21-15)

RANKINGS

BOYS’ SINGLES – GROUP A

MATCHES PLAYED POINTS Justin Hoh 9 8 Jacky Kok Jing Ho 9 8 Ong Ken Yon 9 7 Ong Zhen Yi 9 4 Chia Jeng Hon 9 4 Chua Kim Sheng 9 4 Jimmy Wong 9 4 V Poopathi 9 4 Muhd Fazriq Mohd Razif 9 2 Anson Cheong 9 0

BOYS’ SINGLES – GROUP B

MATCHES PLAYED POINTS Eogene Ewe Eon 7 7 Dylan Ooi Ding Sheng 7 5 Muhd Adam Shah 7 4 Rex Hooi Shao Herng 7 3 Muhd Faiq 7 3 Jan Jireh Lee 7 2 Low Han Chen 7 2 Ferdinan Ramno 7 2

BOYS’ SINGLES – GROUP C

MATCHES PLAYED POINTS Lok Hong Quan 6 6 Aaron Tai 6 5 Hanz Haiqal 6 4 Yeow Chun Cher 6 3 Kang Khai Xing 6 2 Kee is Qian 6 1 Tamilarasukumar 6 0

BOYS’ SINGLES – GROUP D

MATCHES PLAYED POINTS Kong Teck Joon 6 6 Lee Yen Wei 6 5 Ayu Fu Sheng 6 4 Lim Wei Hou 6 3 Low Hao Feng 6 1 Mohd Amzar Hakimi 6 1 Chee Hong Wei 6 1

GIRLS’ SINGLES – GROUP A

MATCHES PLAYED POINTS Myisha Mohd Khairul 3 3 Tan Zhing Yi 3 2 Khor Jing Wen 3 1 Joanne Ng May Yin 3 0

GIRLS’ SINGLES – GROUP B

MATCHES PLAYED POINTS Siti Nurshuhaini Azman 6 6 Loh Zhi Wei 6 4 Ong Xin Yee 6 4 Chan Wen Tse 6 4 Lim Yi Wei 6 2 Tan Shen Thing 6 1 Chong Jie Yu 6 0

GIRLS’ SINGLES – GROUP C

MATCHES PLAYED POINTS Oo Shan Zi 5 4 Carmen Ting 5 4 Siti Zulaikha Azmi Tan 5 3 Adiyna Anuar 5 3 Tan Zhing Hui 5 1 Wong Lily 5 0

GIRLS’ SINGLES – GROUP D

MATCHES PLAYED POINTS Shaneesa Shahidi 3 3 Noraqilah Maisarah 3 2 Yeap Phoi Lin 3 1 Christine Lam 3 0

BOYS’ DOUBLES

MATCHES PLAYED POINTS Muhd Haikal Nazri– Wan Muhd Arif Wan Junaidi 3 3 Beh Chun Meng – Goh Boon Zhe 3 2 Bryan Jeremy – Xun Liew 3 1 Choi Jian Sheng – Wong Vin Sean 3 0 Kok Jia Cheng – Ooi Yi Hern 0 0

GIRLS’ DOUBLES

MATCHES PLAYED POINTS Cheng Su Yin – Goh Pei Kee 2 2 Low Yeen Yuan – Valeree Siow 2 1 Cheng Su Hui – Lee Xin Jie 2 0

