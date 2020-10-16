The ASEAN Para Games Federation (APSF) has yet to decide or endorse on the number of sports to be contested at the 11th ASEAN Para Games scheduled in Hanoi, Vietnam in December 2021.

The number and sports to be featured in Hanoi 2021 will only be finalised after the completion of the Expression of Interest (EOI) exercise.

The official EOI document has been sent out to all 10 member-countries and Timor Leste which needs to be returned to APSF by 30th October 2020.

Once the collection of EOI is completed, APSF Executive Committee (EXCO) will convene a meeting to deliberate and consider the number and sports based on the respective National Paralympic Committees’ (NPCs) feedbacks before submitting an official proposal to the Board of Governors (BoG). The BOG is expected to hold its meeting in December 2020.

While we eagerly look forward to the successful staging of the 11th edition in Hanoi, the Paralympic fraternity which includes participating contingents and nations need to remain vigilant in protecting the safety of their athletes and officials and combating the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to strict precautions and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) outlined by the international and local health agencies.

The health and safety of athletes and officials take priority. Hence, careful measures and decisions are required to ensure that all sports to be featured in Games are risk-free and can be managed efficiently according to the COVID-19 SOPs.

Due to the pandemic, the organisation of the 11th ASEAN Para Games needs to be more detailed and managed efficiently according to the stipulated health procedures to protect contingents and athletes.

Vietnam will be hosting the ASEAN Para Games for the second time after a lapse of 18 years. The country last hosted the second edition of the Games in 2003 where only 5 sports were contested then.

In the last Games in Kuala Lumpur in 2017, a total of 16 sports were contested. Sixteen (16) sports were also lined up for the 10th ASEAN Para Games which were eventually cancelled due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

APSF wishes to thank host Hanoi and all member-countries for their cooperation and patience in these trying times.

