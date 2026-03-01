Daniel Hillier was the pride of his nation today when he won the New Zealand Open presented by Millbrook Resort for the first time, following a confident day of frontrunning.

He recorded a two-shot victory over Australian Lucas Herbert, in second place, to become the first New Zealander to win the title in nine years

Hillier, the leader by one at the start of the day, fired a four-under-par 67, for a 22-under total, on the Composite course at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown, while Herbert closed with the same score.

Japan’s Tomoyo Ikemura (67) and Kerry Mountcastle (71) from New Zealand tied for third, five behind Hillier.

Ikemura, runner up here three years ago, was one of four Asian Tour members in the top nine. The others were Australian Travis Smyth (68) who finished in fifth, while Sweden’s Charlie Lindh (67) and Wade Ormsby (70) from Australia were in a group who tied for sixth.

With Hillier already exempt for The Open, Herbert got his wish and earned the invite to the game’s oldest Major – as the event is part of the Open Qualifying Series. It was one of the main reasons why the Australian competed this week.

Hillier was in control the whole day. He made birdie on the ninth to reach 20 under for the first time and move two ahead of Herbert. He proceeded to drop a shot at the next before restoring his two-shot cushion with a birdie on 11. He finished it off by making birdies on 12 and 17.

The win is the perfect wedding present as his tied the knot last weekend and it completed a remarkable journey for him as he is a two-time winner of the Bledisloe Cup, which goes to the leading amateur in the event each year, in 2016 and 2018.

“I think this is going to be one of the best days of my life forever,” said Hillier.

“I don’t know what number New Zealand Open this is for me, but ever since I started playing it, it was the one I wanted to get.

“I’m so stoked I managed to do it today. Everything that came out afterwards was just pure emotion.”

The most recent Kiwi winner of the event had been Michael Hendry back in 2017, also at Millbrook Resort.

For LIV Golf star Herbert it will mark the sixth time he will play in The Open. He was thrilled to secure it while also full of praise for Hillier.

He said: “I thought it was a nice thing to look at and see Dan in his second week of marriage winning his National Open. I don’t know his life gets that much better for him.”

The Asian Tour charts course for Japan next for the first event of the season on The International Series – the top-tier of events that provide a pathway to the LIV Golf League via The International Series Rankings.

The International Series Japan returns to Caledonian Golf Club in Chiba from 2-5 April – offering total prizemoney of US$2million.

Like this: Like Loading...