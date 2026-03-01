The All England Open Badminton Championships 2026 returns to Birmingham from March 3 to 8, with the world’s leading players set to compete at the sport’s oldest and most prestigious tournament. Staged at the Utilita Arena, the event carries nearly 130 years of history and remains one of badminton’s most coveted titles.

Since 2022, Asian players have dominated proceedings, with only Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen breaking the run by winning the men’s singles title that year. In 2025, Asian shuttlers swept all five categories. With Europe’s leading contenders gaining ground, the 2026 edition could offer fresh challenges.

Men’s Singles

Top seed and defending champion Shi Yu Qi faces a demanding start against India’s Lakshya Sen in the opening round. The Chinese star is seeking a third All England crown, having previously won in 2018 and 2025, and aims to become the first man since Lee Chong Wei in 2011 to defend the title.

Shi’s half includes sixth seed Li Shi Feng, France’s Alex Lanier and Denmark’s Anders Antonsen. In the bottom half, second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn leads the section alongside fourth seed and former champion Jonatan Christie and seventh seed Chou Tien Chen. Kunlavut, winner of the Malaysia Open earlier this season, has yet to progress beyond the second round in Birmingham since 2020.

Prediction: Shi Yu Qi to meet Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the final, with the defending champion narrowly favoured.

Women’s Singles

World No.1 An Se Young begins against Turkey’s Neslihan Arin as she targets a third All England title following victories in 2023 and 2025. A potential semi-final against third seed Chen Yu Fei could await.

Second seed Wang Zhi Yi heads the opposite half but faces strong opposition including Akane Yamaguchi, Ratchanok Intanon and P.V. Sindhu. Wang was runner-up to An last year.

Prediction: An Se Young versus Wang Zhi Yi in the final, with An favoured to retain her title.

Men’s Doubles

Top seeds and defending champions Kim Won Ho/ Seo Seung Jae meet England’s Ben Lane/Sean Vendy in a challenging first-round encounter. Their quarter also includes Denmark’s former champions Kim Astrup/Anders Rasmussen.

Second seeds Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia open against Americans Chen Zhi Yi/Presley Smith. Possible later-round opponents include India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty or Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin. Malaysia has eight pairs in the draw.

Prediction: Kim/Seo to face Aaron/Soh in the final, with the Koreans holding a slight edge.

Women’s Doubles

Top seeds Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning begin against Hu Ling Fang/Jheng Yu Chieh. Other leading contenders include Korean fourth seeds pair Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee, and third seeds Jia Yifan/Zhang Shu Xian.

Second seeds Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan carry Malaysia’s hope of a first women’s doubles title but face Japan’s Arisa Igarashi/Chiharu Shida in the first round.

Prediction: Liu/Tan to meet Baek/Lee in the final, with the Chinese pair favoured.

Mixed Doubles

China appears strong once again in mixed doubles. Top seeds Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dong Ping lead the field, while defending champions Guo Xin Wa/Chen Fang Hui are seeded sixth. Second seeds Jiang Zhen Bang/Wei Ya Xin headline the bottom half.

Malaysia’s Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei, along with Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran, are among the challengers.

Prediction: An all-Chinese final between Feng/Huang and Jiang/Wei, with Feng/Huang tipped to prevail.

The All England 2026 full draw is available on the BWF World Tour website: https://bwfworldtour.bwfbadminton.com/tournament/5515/yonex-all-england-open-badminton-championships-2026/draws/

