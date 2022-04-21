In addition to the sporting qualities, ADAC is increasingly focusing on the sustainability of its racing series. Having already succeeded in reducing plastic waste at race tracks in the past, this year the race cars will be refueling with Blue Gasoline 98 GT Masters fuel from partner Shell with a 50-percent share of sustainable components. Audi is providing a purely battery-powered leading car for the first time with the RS e-tron GT as the electric and sporty spearhead of the model range. It has a power output of 440 kW (598 hp) and even briefly mobilizes 475 kW (646 hp) in overboost.

The number 1 start in the ADAC GT Masters has been earned by the Montaplast by Land Motorsport team. Last year’s champions Christopher Mies and Ricardo Feller, who start for the team of Christian and Wolfgang Land, are two of eight Audi Sport drivers in the field. Christopher Haase, 2007 champion, Patric Niederhauser, who won the title in 2019, Mattia Drudi, Dennis Marschall, Markus Winkelhock and newcomer Luca Engstler complete the group of Audi Sport drivers. With the former champion teams Montaplast by Land-Motorsport and Rutronik Racing as well as the teams of Car Collection Motorsport and Eastalent Racing, four racing teams will field a total of eight Audi R8 LMS cars in the GT3 version. All races will be broadcast live by the TV station Nitro. The GT3 racing series shares six of its seven event dates with the ADAC TCR Germany. In this touring car category, the two newcomers Gruhn Stahlbau Racing and K-Ro Racing will each field an Audi RS 3 LMS. In addition, the ADAC Racing Weekend has been a versatile club racing platform in German motorsport since 2021. It is meeting with growing interest among Audi customers. For the first time, six GT3 and four GT4 models of the Audi R8 LMS have been entered there, spread across the GTC Race and Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy (STT) racing series. While Team Konrad Motorsport is competing for GT4 class success in the STT with their two 30-minute sprints, Team H&R Spezialfedern GmbH & Co. KG with Uwe Alzen has set its sights on the third overall title in a row. In the GTC Race, the teams Aust Motorsport, Montaplast by Land, Rutronik Racing and Seyffarth Motorsport will be competing for overall victories, while the drivers of Frank Aust and Rüdiger Seyffarth will also be competing for GT4 honors. Each of the five events also features two half-hour sprints in the schedule, plus a one-hour endurance race. Competitors can choose whether to contest just one or both disciplines. Salman Owega is the defending Semi-Pro champion in both the 30- and 60-minute events. He is relying on the Audi R8 LMS as the new driver of Montaplast by Land-Motorsport for the second time in a row. The teams and drivers in the 2022 ADAC racing series ADAC GT Masters

Audi R8 LMS #1 Montaplast by Land-Motorsport, Christopher Mies/Tim Zimmermann

Audi R8 LMS #15 Rutronik Racing, Luca Engstler/Patric Niederhauser

Audi R8 LMS #27 Rutronik Racing, Dennis Marschall/Kim-Luis Schramm

Audi R8 LMS #28 Montaplast by Land-Motorsport, Christopher Haase/Salman Owega

Audi R8 LMS #29 Montaplast by Land-Motorsport, Ricardo Feller/Jusuf Owega

Audi R8 LMS #33 Car Collection Motorsport, Mattia Drudi/Thierry Vermeulen

Audi R8 LMS #54 Eastalent, Simon Reicher/Norbert Siedler

Audi R8 LMS #69 Car Collection Motorsport, Florian Spengler/Markus Winkelhock ADAC TCR Germany

Audi RS 3 LMS #13 Gruhn Stahlbau Racing, Max Gruhn

Audi RS 3 LMS #38 K-Ro Racing, Kai Rosowski GTC Race

Audi R8 LMS #3 Aust Motorsport, Max Hofer/Dino Steiner

Audi R8 LMS GT4 #8 Seyffarth Motorsport, Tom Spitzenberger/Max Zschuppe

Audi R8 LMS GT4 #27 Seyffarth Motorsport, Tobias Erdmann

Audi R8 LMS #28 Montaplast by Land-Motorsport, Salman Owega

Audi R8 LMS #29 Montaplast by Land-Motorsport, Jusuf Owega

Audi R8 LMS GT4 #44 Aust Motorsport, Bernd Schaible

Audi R8 LMS #77 Seyffarth Motorsport, Robin Rogalski

Audi R8 LMS #99 Rutronik Racing, Markus Winkelhock/Finn Zulauf Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy

Audi R8 LMS #1 H&R Spezialfedern GmbH & Co. KG, Uwe Alzen

Audi R8 LMS GT4 #102 Team Konrad Motorsport, Jürgen Hemker