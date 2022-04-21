Four teams, eight Audi R8 LMS: Sixth ADAC GT Masters title as target
Audi RS e-tron GT underlines sustainability goals as Leading Car
ADAC Racing Weekend with ten GT sports cars from Audi
The ADAC GT Masters and its support series on the same platform are already entering their 16th season in 2022. Audi Sport customer racing has been involved in the top-class GT3 series since the beginning of the customer racing program and has already won it five times with its teams, most recently last year.
With the ADAC Racing Weekend there is a second attractive motorsport stage of the Munich-based automobile club. No fewer than ten GT race cars with the four rings are competing in the current season.
|“The success story of ADAC platforms in national racing is and remains unrivaled,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing. “Eight customer teams are fielding a total of 20 race cars from Audi in the ADAC racing series this year, from the RS 3 LMS to the R8 LMS GT4 and the R8 LMS GT3. At the Red Bull Ring, even the GT2 European Series will turn up, so that our entire model range will be at the start for the first time.”
In addition to the sporting qualities, ADAC is increasingly focusing on the sustainability of its racing series. Having already succeeded in reducing plastic waste at race tracks in the past, this year the race cars will be refueling with Blue Gasoline 98 GT Masters fuel from partner Shell with a 50-percent share of sustainable components. Audi is providing a purely battery-powered leading car for the first time with the RS e-tron GT as the electric and sporty spearhead of the model range. It has a power output of 440 kW (598 hp) and even briefly mobilizes 475 kW (646 hp) in overboost.
|The number 1 start in the ADAC GT Masters has been earned by the Montaplast by Land Motorsport team. Last year’s champions Christopher Mies and Ricardo Feller, who start for the team of Christian and Wolfgang Land, are two of eight Audi Sport drivers in the field. Christopher Haase, 2007 champion, Patric Niederhauser, who won the title in 2019, Mattia Drudi, Dennis Marschall, Markus Winkelhock and newcomer Luca Engstler complete the group of Audi Sport drivers.
With the former champion teams Montaplast by Land-Motorsport and Rutronik Racing as well as the teams of Car Collection Motorsport and Eastalent Racing, four racing teams will field a total of eight Audi R8 LMS cars in the GT3 version. All races will be broadcast live by the TV station Nitro. The GT3 racing series shares six of its seven event dates with the ADAC TCR Germany. In this touring car category, the two newcomers Gruhn Stahlbau Racing and K-Ro Racing will each field an Audi RS 3 LMS.
In addition, the ADAC Racing Weekend has been a versatile club racing platform in German motorsport since 2021. It is meeting with growing interest among Audi customers. For the first time, six GT3 and four GT4 models of the Audi R8 LMS have been entered there, spread across the GTC Race and Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy (STT) racing series.
While Team Konrad Motorsport is competing for GT4 class success in the STT with their two 30-minute sprints, Team H&R Spezialfedern GmbH & Co. KG with Uwe Alzen has set its sights on the third overall title in a row. In the GTC Race, the teams Aust Motorsport, Montaplast by Land, Rutronik Racing and Seyffarth Motorsport will be competing for overall victories, while the drivers of Frank Aust and Rüdiger Seyffarth will also be competing for GT4 honors.
Each of the five events also features two half-hour sprints in the schedule, plus a one-hour endurance race. Competitors can choose whether to contest just one or both disciplines. Salman Owega is the defending Semi-Pro champion in both the 30- and 60-minute events. He is relying on the Audi R8 LMS as the new driver of Montaplast by Land-Motorsport for the second time in a row.
The teams and drivers in the 2022 ADAC racing series
ADAC GT Masters
ADAC TCR Germany
GTC Race
Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy