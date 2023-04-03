Jake Julien and his Rated X team are the big winners — not just the Miami Winter Series Event No.4 but also the overall Miami Winter Series and its coveted rooster trophy.

Unstoppable! New to the fleet last year, the young team has been building and growing all season long. What a smokin’ hot streak: back-to-back event wins, the Friday Cup event win, the Friday Cup series win — and, of course, the best-in-show rooster trophy for the Winter Series.

Consistency proved key for Julien and his team of Keith Swinton, Rhys Mara, Julius Hallstrom, and Jeff McCooey supported by Morgan Reeser, Kyle Kandt, and Franny Schulte.

This weekend saw a busy Biscayne Bay with 11 M32s charging hard for 3-5 races a day, each with a 17-minute race target time. In typical M32 fashion, every inch of every race matters: The event podium was wide open until the finish line of the final race. Julien topped the leaderboard followed by Jen Wilson’s Convergence and James Prendergast’s Golddigger.