Take a bow Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team). From start to finish, the Italian MotoGP™ sophomore was untouchable as he produced a wet weather masterclass to claim a debut premier class victory – and with it, the World Championship lead.

A late-charging Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) grabbed a late P2 to beat Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) as the latter stands on the podium for the first time with Ducati. On the flip side of the Ducati coin, reigning World Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) crashed unhurt from P2 and crossed the line in P16.