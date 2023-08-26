The CommBank Matildas have created an epic movement for change. Records have been smashed. Fans packed stadiums, live sites and living rooms across Australia. Merchandise sales soared and women’s football was the daily topic of conversation across every corner of Australia.

Almost 64% of Australians tuned in to watch the semi-final against England on Saturday 19th August, making it the most-watched TV program since the OzTAM audience measurement system started in 2001.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ has united our nation. It has been a flashpoint moment for Australian football and is inspiring a whole new generation.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/a-new-game-plan-4-ways-grow-momentum-womens-sport

