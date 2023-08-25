Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong said that it is the players who are the real performers as he looks to draw up a plan against Vietnam in the final of the AFF Under-23 Championship 2023 tomorrow night at the Rayong Provincial Stadium.

“The players are the ones who perform on the field. I just draw up the plan,” said Tae-yong at the Pre-Match Press Conference.

“We have made the final but only after much difficulties with so many injured players. But these players that we have are all so determined and for me, we are still developing as a team.

“We worked together and it will be the same in the final tomorrow against Vietnam.”

Indonesia may not have started well when they lost to Malaysia but they bounced back to beat Timor Leste to make the knockout stage.

And in the semifinals, Indonesia were just firing on all cylinders as they sidestepped host Thailand to make the cut to the final.

“I think we are quite spirited and I believe that we are in the best of conditions for the final,” added Indonesia striker Jeam Kelly Stoyer.

AFF UNDER-23 CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

FIXTURES – 26 August 2023

All matches at the Rayong Provincial Stadium

3rd & 4th Placing (1600hrs): Malaysia vs Thailand

FINAL (2000hrs): Vietnam vs Indonesia

