It was a smashing finish for 12 winning shuttlers at the Grand Finals of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) 2025 powered by MoveNow, held at Kompleks Sukan Setiawangsa here today.

The fourth edition of the AJBC 2025 powered by MoveNow saw both Singles and Doubles matches contested in the Girls’ and Boys’ U-15 and U-13 categories.

A total of 189 players participated in the AJBC 2025 Grand Finals out of 3,113 players who registered for the earlier Qualifying Rounds, which were held across both Peninsular and East Malaysia from May to November 2025. Four categories, namely Boys’ Singles, Boys’ Doubles, Girls’ Singles and Girls’ Doubles were contested in the U-15 and U-13 segments.

Selangor recorded the highest number of representatives in the AJBC 2025 Grand Finals, with a total of 32 players comprising 16 boys and 16 girls.

[List of winners is appended below]

The winners took home RM1,000 prize money each for the Singles categories, and RM1,200 for Doubles. The runners-up and second runners-up pocketed RM600 and RM300 respectively for the Singles, and RM800 and RM400 for the Doubles.

“Watching the games played today, I was filled with great pride at seeing our young sportspeople giving their all after months or even years of training. They are the future of our nation and I cannot wait to see what they will achieve in time to come,” Allianz Malaysia Berhad (Allianz Malaysia) Chief Executive Officer, Sean Wang said.

“Since Allianz Malaysia launched the AJBC in 2022, our aim has always been to develop grassroots talents by giving young Malaysian badminton players a chance to compete in a nationwide badminton tournament. We believe in healthy living and especially for young ones, it is vital for them to be active and nurture their talents from a young age,” he added.

The AJBC powered by MoveNow is supported by the Sports, Co-curricular and Arts Division, Ministry of Education Malaysia and the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

10 players from the AJBC 2025 Qualifying Rounds have been selected to participate in the Talent Identification Programme organised by Akademi Badminton Malaysia, under the purview of BAM.

This milestone provides a pathway for the players to potentially further their studies and badminton prowess at the Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) and Akademi Badminton Malaysia. Last year, three players from the AJBC 2024 Grand Finals were chosen to join BJSS.

For more information on the AJBC powered by MoveNow, please visit www.allianz.com.my/ajbc.

AJBC Grand Finals 2025 Winners



Under-13 Winners





Boys’ Singles Loo Xuan Lee (Perak) Boys’ Doubles Low Jun Jie-Muhammad Raif Amsyar Latif (Negeri Sembilan) Girls’ Singles Fong Leanne (Selangor) Girls’ Doubles Christina Alexander-Clarissa Alexander (Negeri Sembilan)

Under-15 Winners

Boys’ Singles Wong Wei Shen (Selangor) Boys’ Doubles Javier Ng-Soh Jiang Yee (Selangor) Girls’ Singles Kiera Wong (Selangor) Girls’ Doubles Annabell Gan-Ungku Iman Zahirah (Melaka)

