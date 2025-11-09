Brisbane Roar are back in the Isuzu UTE A-League winners circle after thrashing Newcastle Jets 3-0 on the Sunshine Coast.

Played out in front of a packed crowd at Sunshine Coast Stadium, young Roar defender Lucas Herrington opened the scoring in the 31st minute as he escaped his marker at a corner before heading home Georgios Vrakas’ pinpoint delivery.

The Jets wasted a glorious opportunity to restore parity early in the second half; forward Will Dobson attempted a lob over Roar keeper Dean Bouzanis after being put through on goal, however the 18-year-old’s effort lacked the requisite precision or power.

