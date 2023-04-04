Rudy Eka Priyambada, the head coach of the Indonesia women’s national team, said that adaptability will be important when the team starts their first round qualifying campaign in Group F of the 2024 Olympic Games next week.

Even though it is now in the middle of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadhan, the 26 players called up by Rudy have been hard at work at the Madya Stadium in Jakarta.

“The short preparation time must be utilised, one of which is applying different training methods to assess the abilities of the players who have just joined the national team,” said Rudy.

“Building chemistry and adaptation for both the junior and senior players will be key as they will be expected to adapt quickly for their matches in the Group F phase later.”

The Indonesia women’s national team is in Group F against Chinese Taipei and host Lebanon.

Their first match in the group will be against Lebanon on 8 April 2023 at the Fouad Chehab Stadium in Jounieh.

#AFF

#PSSI

