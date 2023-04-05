#Tee off at Asia’s premium award-winning lifestyle destination resort

When the golf pauses, the action continues at Resorts World Sentosa, the presenting partner and official hotel of LIV Golf Singapore.

Singapore, 4 April 2023: Tee off on indulgence, excitement and extravagance at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), Asia’s premium award-winning lifestyle destination resort, when LIV Golf Singapore debuts from 28 to 30 April 2023.

When the golf pauses, the action continues at RWS. As the presenting partner and official hotel of LIV Golf Singapore, RWS is set to deliver a top-notch entertainment experience across its celebrated restaurants, world-class attractions and luxurious thematic accommodations for the professional players, fans and visitors at LIV Golf Singapore.

RWS will be extending its signature hospitality to the professional players across its diverse repertoire of premium accommodation options at the integrated resort spanning the eco-luxurious Equarius Villas, Equarius Ocean Suites offering the exceptional underwater stay with an aquarium view, as well as Hard Rock Hotel Singapore where hip energy and trendy glamour meets cutting edge contemporary design.

Besides promotional deals at the world-class themed attractions, fans who attend LIV Golf Singapore stand to enjoy golf pass privileges at RWS including exclusive food and beverage deals at its speciality restaurants, shopping privileges at RWS Galleria and complimentary shuttle service between the integrated resort and Sentosa Golf Club. Terms and conditions apply.

In what is the clearest indication of the appeal of LIV Golf Singapore to both local and foreign visitors, RWS’s Three Nights Stay and LIV Package have already sold out. Fans can visit www.rwsentosa.com for information on the latest deals.

To further rev up the LIV Golf Singapore tournament experience, visitors can keep a lookout for a 32-metre long putting surface at RWS – the longest artificial golf putting green in the world. Located at The Forum, the “Longest Putt to LIV” challenge will reward participants with attractive prizes from RWS and more.

LIV Golf Singapore will feature 48 of the world’s best players such as Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, in individual and team competitions featuring shotgun starts.

Like this: Like Loading...